Haas: President has no regard for our lives
Haas: President has no regard for our lives

Our country is on fire. The hot flames of anger have been ignited by a "president" who has absolutely no regard for our lives. Instead of honestly reporting the lethality of COVID-19 he lied. Because of his overt racism, he has caused the nationwide protests of the Black Lives Matter movement. Because of his denial of climate change, the West Coast is literally burning up.

How do you eradicate this fire? R.A.C.E. R = Rescue. Please rescue our country on Nov. 3 and remove this evil from the White House. A = Alarm. Let your voices be heard. C = Confine. Confine President Anti-Christ in jail. E = Extinguish. Stamp out the embers of hate.

Please vote him out.

Marie Haas, Racine

