Haas: Love and fear
Haas: Love and fear

I once read that there are only two emotions: love and fear. When I really examined my heart, I had to admit that all of my negative emotions, such as hate, were fear based.

Our society has been drowning in fear. After COVID-19 the fear ran rampant. The fear of dying, not working, hot having basic needs, etc. Hoarding, blaming, shaming, price gouging and paranoia became common. However, not everyone was operating from fear. So much love from strangers, the healthcare community, for underprivileged citizens became prevalent. 

And now, other fears have dominated our society because of the horrific murder of George Floyd. A much needed revolution was sparked. Fueling the violent protests is fear. Citizens might be asking, "Will I be next?" or "Will I be killed because of the color of my skin?" Again, love is surfacing during these turbulent times. Police and protesters hugging and kneeling; people of many colors peacefully marching together; people of many races demanding changes. 

I am asking that every person examines their heart and realize that hate is fear in disguise. You will admit that love is the answer to everything. 

Marie Haas, Racine

