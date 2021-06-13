Haas: Legalize drugs

I have a shocking confession to make. I believe that all drugs should be legalized. Gasp!

Before you wonder about my sanity, let me assure you that I do not condone drug usage unless prescribed by your physician.

Consider this:

The number of drug overdoses continues to climb; billions of our dollars are spent on the "war" on drugs; our prisons are overcrowded with drug addicts where they do not receive the proper treatment for their addictions; and, honestly, an addict will find their drug of choice or a substitute.

Let us consider other solutions.

Countries such as Portugal has legalized all drugs. The drugs are dispensed by teams consisting of a social worker, a psychologist and nurses. The drugs are not contaminated with deadly additives and there is no guessing about the dose. The addict is not arrested and, in fact, is educated about obtaining treatment for their addiction. Many addicts defer help because of shame and the fear of punishment. Portugal has enjoyed great success for this daring program.

Our country is not winning this war on drugs. We should funnel more money into treatment centers rather than building more prisons where addicts languish for years.