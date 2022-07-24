Haas: Gun problems

I HATE guns, especially the automatic rifles that mass murderers tend to favor. I fully expect that some patriotic, gun toting Americans will be "aiming" for me because of my opinion.

I hate guns because: they make murders easy and convenient; they rapidly escalate a verbal argument into a lethal encounter; and they increase the odds of a suicidal person dying.

What our country is doing to decrease gun violence is clearly not working. We are becoming desensitized to the frequent mass shootings. In fact, we expect to see them in the news.

Gun lovers are urging everyone to be armed. I refuse to accept this solution.

It is untenable that every time I venture outside I am playing Russian roulette.

Why aren't our politicians changing the anachronistic Second Amendment? It is not relevant in 2022.

If you agree with me, speak up!

Marie Haas, Racine