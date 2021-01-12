Haas: End this regime

I have never been so ashamed of my country. When I watched in horror while terrorists violently overtook the Capitol building, I was certain I was watching an episode of “The Twilight Zone.”

The perpetrator of the pandemic, I mean the pandemonium, has been inciting violence and anarchy for four hellish years. President Antichrist must be punished for his treasonous assault on our democracy.

Unlike his minions, I read about history and am familiar with the Constitution. Trump and his followers do not believe in our Constitution. He has hypnotized them and demanded violence from them.

Teflon Don must be brought to justice. We must end this embarrassing, horrendous regime.

Marie Haas, Racine

