Haas: A pandemic point of view

Throughout history, humankind has survived many catastrophic events by using various coping mechanisms. One highly effective mechanism is finding the silver lining during tragedy.

I recently returned to Wisconsin after residing in Arizona for a month. While we traveled home in our RV, I had the unique opportunity to observe how Americans across the country are adapting and evolving during the pandemic. I witnessed strangers being extra kind and respectful towards strangers. Everywhere we went people were reminding each other to stay safe.

Since returning home, I have seen parents and children baking bread, gardening, playing and doing homework together. The "hurry sickness" in our society is fading. We are realizing that all our modern distractions are not essential. To my delight, millions of us are more interested in an experienced scientist rather than overpaid celebrities. Our healthcare workers are finally getting recognition.

Some of us are finding out that the divine is within all of us and that we have constant access to the creator. Many of us are craving face to face contact despite our modern technology.

Of course I am afraid and I am grieving for the victims of this virus. But we humans have the gift of seeing the silver lining and we can have hope and faith.

Marie Haas, Racine

