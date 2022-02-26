 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Haak: Increasing general sales tax

There was an article in the newspaper the other day that said some people want to eliminate the state income tax.

A report from December was mentioned, which was praised by some Republicans broaching the idea of increasing the general sales tax from its current 5% to 8% to cover the reduction in tax revenue.

If the general sales tax ever goes up here to 8%, I'll be looking to move to a state that is more friendly to seniors!

I would urge all seniors to be aware and not vote for anyone who wants to increase the general sales tax.

Ron Haak, Racine

