The Republican plan to pull the Medicaid expansion out of the budget is blatantly partisan at the expense of every person in Wisconsin, and is, according to the most recent Marquette polls, against what 70% of the citizens of this state want. Speaker Vos appears to consider that his opinion, and the Republican party opinion, should override the election of Tony Evers as governor.
To Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald, take the money. Hundreds of millions of dollars will benefit this state, to say nothing of the improved healthcare (and reduction of devastating health care outcomes that will be even more costly) to thousands of Wisconsinites. Across the US, 37 states have accepted the Medicaid expansion.
Speaker Vos has said that he doesn't care that the majority of people in the state want it. He doesn't and that's the end of it. Not so fast, Robin. You are supposed to be representing all of your constituents, and when 70% want something, it's time to reassess your short-sighted, politically motivated stance. Get Wisconsin's share of the federal money, and help those who are going uninsured or severely struggling to buy insurance. It's time to do the right thing.
Linda Haack
Racine
