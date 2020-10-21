Haack: State Republicans, where is your plan?

The state GOP, led by Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, has opposed any health measures called for by the governor to fight COVID-19. No masks, no distancing requirements, no shutdown of public places, no restrictions in gatherings, nope, nothing. And since March they have said “We have a plan.” It’s October, so where is the Republican plan to keep you safe? Blaming the governor for not meeting when you have continually challenged any action whatsoever in this fight is not a plan. Waiting it out until there is a vaccine is not a plan. Most honest projections are that the vaccine will not be available to all Americans until late next year. How many will die before then?

We are ALL tired of staying home, wearing masks, socially distancing. But we are dying here, over 1,500 families grieving over lost loved ones, just in Wisconsin. And it’s not Tony Evers fault. It’s a virus and hoping that voluntary compliance to the only tools we have to control it hasn't worked. There are too many selfish people refusing to try to fight this. We need enforceable legislation on masks and congregating.

If state Republicans refuse to come up with their promised plan that would work as well as the governor’s order, vote them out of office. Get rid of Vos, Fitzgerald and their minions. Return Wisconsin to a state where the good of the people, not the good of the party, rules the day.

Linda Haack, Racine

