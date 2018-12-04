Try 1 month for 99¢

The state Republicans have lost the governor's office, and they are scrambling to strip the incoming governor of the power they lavished on Scott Walker over the past eight years.

Talk about sore losers. Their arrogance is appalling. They have moved from clandestine middle-of-the-night acts to openly discussing not only stripping the governor of authority, but also wasting estimated millions moving a judicial election to give their choice a better chance.

But wait, there's more. Quick, while they still have Scott Walker to approve, let's get in more voter suppression by limiting any role for the governor in the 2021 redistricting process. How much more damage can the state GOP to our state governance and fair representation?

We need them to honor our election results and stop their ongoing efforts to maintain a choke hold on Wisconsin.

Linda Haack

Racine

