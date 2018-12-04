The state Republicans have lost the governor's office, and they are scrambling to strip the incoming governor of the power they lavished on Scott Walker over the past eight years.
Talk about sore losers. Their arrogance is appalling. They have moved from clandestine middle-of-the-night acts to openly discussing not only stripping the governor of authority, but also wasting estimated millions moving a judicial election to give their choice a better chance.
But wait, there's more. Quick, while they still have Scott Walker to approve, let's get in more voter suppression by limiting any role for the governor in the 2021 redistricting process. How much more damage can the state GOP to our state governance and fair representation?
We need them to honor our election results and stop their ongoing efforts to maintain a choke hold on Wisconsin.
Linda Haack
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.