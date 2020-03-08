Gyllenhaal: Trump's dangerous regime

There is the real possibility that our democracy will be replaced by an autocracy due to the corruption in the Donald J. Trump administration, that the 2016-2020 "do nothing" Republican Senate will be totally responsible for its downfall, that the members chose to allow the president to adopt the authoritarian leadership practices of the worst dictators, historically and in the present.

The dictatorial regimes of the likes of Hitler, Putin, et al could now be administered by President Trump if nothing is done to thwart them, and that history will blame these Senators for watching two-hundred and forty-four years of their country's hard-fought freedom descend into the worst nightmares of our founding fathers at the hands of a most corrupt, malignant narcissist with no idea other than to make the American government serve him, enrich him and protect him from his numerous wrongdoings.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

These Senators heard the same impeachment testimony as we did, but ignored the oath to which they swore, to judge the facts impartially. By not doing so, by not indicting and removing from office this morally bankrupt leader of the free world, Donald J. Trump, they therefore have bestowed upon him the opportunity of possibly being re-elected for four more devastatingly lawless years in total control. And if you have been paying attention since the acquittal, you've seen that it has already started. God help us all.