This year as we do for every Party on the Pavement, we attended and volunteered. It's a great end of the summer party for the community.
However we were disappointed to see no student dancers. I feel the community turns out to see what downtown has to offer, dance studios are one thing that are located downtown. It was an unfortunate decision that was made not to invite Sweatshop Movement back after several years of participation. Not only did you alienate the students, parents and other relatives of these students, but the community was deprived of seeing a hardworking group of kids put on a routine where they were striving to be the best they can be. Something we want all our future citizens to do.
I feel the least you can do is apologize to Ms. Bozinovski, invite them back for next year and then actively recruit more troops and athletic groups to fill the area for a full schedule of family oriented fun.
Pat Guttenberg, Mount Pleasant
