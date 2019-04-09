Try 3 months for $3

We would like to thank Dominos Pizza for their generous suprise donation of four delicious pizzas four our supper at our polling place.

They were very much appreciated and our tummies thank you.

Geri Gurski and election officials of Wards 10-22 and 10-23 at Mitchell School

Racine

