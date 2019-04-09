We would like to thank Domino's Pizza for their generous surprise donation of four delicious pizzas for our supper at our polling place.
They were very much appreciated, and our tummies thank you.
Geri Gurski and election officials of Wards 10-22 and 10-23 at Mitchell School, Racine
I think the liberals should start a massive investigation. Seeing how Neubauer lost the election. They will claim absolutely there was collusion on the part of Domino's!!
