Gundlach: Thanks, Racine Zoo

Thank you to the Racine Zoo for continuing to innovate in its offerings to our community.

We recently attended the Halloween Glow Drive-Through. Despite waiting about 45 minutes to enter the zoo, we were delighted.

The zoo workers were enthusiastic and friendly. The FM music helped set the mood. The lights along the zoo roads were fun, well done and were pretty to view from different angles as we drove through.

We learned that we were among over 300 cars to go through in that one night alone.

Catherine and Doug Gundlach, Racine

