Thank you to the kind person who found my iPhone and turned it in at the lost & found at the Law Enforcement Center. I had dropped it in my haste walking from the McMynn Parking Garage to jury duty at the Racine County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11th. To my great relief, it was returned to me when I asked about it at the security check point of the LEC. I am very grateful.