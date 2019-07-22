As a city resident, I'm grateful the Department of Public Works provides a variety of services for waste disposal and recycling. The annual spring and autumn yard waste pickups, in the street gutter areas, are especially helpful since our yard has large trees and shrubbery.

The additional monthly (May into September) collections seemed like an added benefit this year. However, all over the city (certainly on our court), people are abusing this by dumping yard waste regularly instead of only the day before the scheduled collections.

This does not beautify our city! Please residents, use the Pearl Street or one of the satellite sites for more frequent yard waste disposal!

Sharon Guetzlaff, Racine

