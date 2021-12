Ralph Bencriscutto made some valid points in his Dec. 10 letter. He forgets, however, that we all are responsible for our actions.

For every action there is reaction.

There are lots of ways to prevent unwanted pregnancies. Birth control, sterilization, even abstinence.

Prevent that unwanted pregnancy, don't abort a child. Abortion was not meant to be a method of birth control as it is too often used these days.

Pam Grube, Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0