Groth: Please get the vaccine
I think it is terrible that "whoever" has to entice people to get the vaccine with free baseball, football tickets — monetary enticement — what have you.

People should get the vaccine for the benefit, safety and wellbeing — for themselves and everyone — your family and friends and neighbors.

Just do it.

And those refusing to wear a mask — citing they are uncomfortable — against their rights — government has no right to mandate it — again it is for everyone's safety and health.

And now that the Delta Variant is upon us — please — everyone get the vaccine and wear masks — so we do not have an outbreak like we did a year ago — the hospitals overrun. 

David Groth, Mount Pleasant

