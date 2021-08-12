Groth: Greedy City Council

Enough is enough.

I was appalled to read the letter about Toys for Tots rent increase.

It was bad enough that the city ran all of the festivals and summer events out of the festival grounds with their greed.

Then, the Rotary Club donates 100K in memory of some guy for a stage, unknowingly taxpayers pay 150K towards it, for who? Then rename it, why?

Now they are taking the non profit organizations to the cleaners by raising the rent at the annex? An organization of volunteers that benefit our local children at Christmas?

I think it is time for a change in leadership. We need people in charge that can design a plan so we all profit from these decisions, not just the city.

I have written before on the vacated festival hall grounds, they are more empty now than then.

To save us all money, the roof of the building should be sold for scrap metal and the structure grazed.

Why keep up a building that sits vacant?

Now we are building a Conference Center, for who and what purpose? Downtown is going in the wrong direction, sad but true.