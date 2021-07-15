Groth: Goold Street project

With Goold Street scheduled for a "redo" in the spring of 2022, now would be a great time to evaluate the speed limit and lack of 4 way stops.If you travel on streets going east/west from Douglas to Main streets, Goold Street is the only one that has no stops in between. It is a straight shot. If you go down others going east/west between State Street and 3 Mile road they all of at least one 4 way. That is probably why cars and motorcycles like to "barrel it" down Goold.