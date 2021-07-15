Groth: Goold Street project

With Goold Street scheduled for a "redo" in the spring of 2022, now would be a great time to evaluate the speed limit and lack of 4 way stops.If you travel on streets going east/west from Douglas to Main streets, Goold Street is the only one that has no stops in between. It is a straight shot. If you go down others going east/west between State Street and 3 Mile road they all of at least one 4 way. That is probably why cars and motorcycles like to "barrel it" down Goold.
Since Goold is no longer Hwy 32 it would make sense to add a 4 way stop at Geneva and Goold, by Trinity School and possibly another at Superior and Goold. Also reducing the speed limit to 25 mph would help with the speeding.
A while back a car hit a utility pole, snapped it in half leaving the top dangling with wires and the car flipped. I am thinking that didn't happen going 30. Another incident hit a parked car, crossed the street, hit a house and took out 2 sections of fencing after passing through the yard. 30 mph?
Now would be the time to add 4 way stops and reduce the speed limit.
Karen Groth, Racine