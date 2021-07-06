Groth: Fireworks out of control

The street purchased fire works, fire crackers, etc. are out of control these past few years.

They start as early as May and go well past Labor Day.

This July 4 was unacceptable.

In my neighborhood they started early afternoon on Sunday, the 4, ended at 3 a.m.

The debris from the aftermath of these home displays of fire works were landing all over this area, on my property, on the patio furniture, umbrellas and who knows where else. At times we had to let them cool to pick them up and dispose of.

It was my understanding that they are legal to purchase, illegal to activate them.

Also, the merchants have customers sign a waiver stating they will not activate them. This is a joke. By the merchants doing that, they can legally sell them, knowing very well they will not sit on a shelf for people to look at and admire.

People can have fun, just be considerate of others.

Limit the time for these displays to be set off, do not go overboard celebrating, think of everyone affected by the noise.

Most of these explosives are so loud it becomes disgustingly annoying. What happened to the noise ordinance?