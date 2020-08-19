Grigorian: Thank you, Good Samaritan Scott

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

God is good! People are good!

Thank you to the Good Samaritan, Scott, who pulled into our driveway Wednesday when he saw flames bursting into the air on our front porch.

He rang the bell, grabbed the hose and proceeded to put out the fire. Thankfully it was contained to the porch.

I only have a first name and no other way to thank him, so I thought I would write a letter to The Journal Times to say thank you.

Hopefully he will see this or someone he knows will.

Thank you Scott!

Meliné Grigorian, Elmwood Park

