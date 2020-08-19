You have permission to edit this article.
Grigorian: Thank you, Good Samaritan Scott
Grigorian: Thank you, Good Samaritan Scott

God is good! People are good!

Thank you to the Good Samaritan, Scott, who pulled into our driveway Wednesday when he saw flames bursting into the air on our front porch.

He rang the bell, grabbed the hose and proceeded to put out the fire. Thankfully it was contained to the porch.

I only have a first name and no other way to thank him, so I thought I would write a letter to The Journal Times to say thank you.

Hopefully he will see this or someone he knows will.

Thank you Scott!

Meliné Grigorian, Elmwood Park

