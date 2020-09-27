 Skip to main content
Grigorian: Something to ponder
Grigorian: Something to ponder

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in this shooting but my mom brought up a good point. Just so you know my mom is severely hearing impaired and reads lips to get by.

My mom said, “I know the police said he wasn’t following simple commands, but what if he didn’t hear them? What if this happened to me? I would not hear the commands. Would they shoot me?”

What a scary thought. I really have never thought about that. How would the police know if someone is deaf or hard of hearing?

Maybe a new kind of training for law enforcement?

Something to ponder.

Meliné Grigorian, Elmwood Park

