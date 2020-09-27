Grigorian: Something to ponder

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the wake of the shooting in Kenosha, so many thoughts and self- assessments have taken place in our home. I know this isn’t the case in this shooting but my mom brought up a good point. Just so you know my mom is severely hearing impaired and reads lips to get by.

My mom said, “I know the police said he wasn’t following simple commands, but what if he didn’t hear them? What if this happened to me? I would not hear the commands. Would they shoot me?”

What a scary thought. I really have never thought about that. How would the police know if someone is deaf or hard of hearing?

Maybe a new kind of training for law enforcement?

Something to ponder.

Meliné Grigorian, Elmwood Park

