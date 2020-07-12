Gregg: Voting advice from a senior

As a senior citizen, I’m offering some “free” voting advice. Modern voting can be complicated (one political party seems to like that), but it helps to plan ahead.
To vote, you must be currently registered and have the photo ID. To register you need proof of residence. You may register at the polls, or at myvote.wi.gov. I suggest registering early, at the clerk’s office in your city, village or town hall. There you can get your questions answered.
For the photo ID, if you don’t have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, you can get a free voter ID from the DMV, but you need to take along certain documents. Your clerk’s office can help you with this. A useful website is elections.wi.gov.
Election day voting may be hindered by the coronavirus, although local election officials are already preparing (my wife is a poll worker). The City recently received a nice $942,100 grant to help things go well.
You may vote “absentee” (by mail). First you must apply for a ballot. Follow all directions carefully. You can either mail your ballot back or drop it off. Don’t be late!
You may also vote “in-person absentee” (early) at your city or village hall. You will have two weeks to do this. You may register when you go; then, if you have your photo ID, you vote! When you are finished, your ballot is securely where it needs to be.
It’s your right to vote. Start planning now to exercise it.
Laurence Gregg, Mount Pleasant
