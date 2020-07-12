Gregg: Voting advice from a senior

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a senior citizen, I’m offering some “free” voting advice. Modern voting can be complicated (one political party seems to like that), but it helps to plan ahead.

To vote, you must be currently registered and have the photo ID. To register you need proof of residence. You may register at the polls, or at myvote.wi.gov. I suggest registering early, at the clerk’s office in your city, village or town hall. There you can get your questions answered.

For the photo ID, if you don’t have a valid Wisconsin driver’s license, you can get a free voter ID from the DMV, but you need to take along certain documents. Your clerk’s office can help you with this. A useful website is elections.wi.gov.

Election day voting may be hindered by the coronavirus, although local election officials are already preparing (my wife is a poll worker). The City recently received a nice $942,100 grant to help things go well.

You may vote “absentee” (by mail). First you must apply for a ballot. Follow all directions carefully. You can either mail your ballot back or drop it off. Don’t be late!