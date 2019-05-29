The Racine AAUW recently completed another successful Used Book Sale. AAUW has been doing these sales for over 30 years, and they continue to grow and serve more and more Racine people. We estimate that in this sale, about 25,000 books went out our doors to find new homes!

We say thanks to all our generous donors for all their great books and related materials (CD’s, puzzles, games, etc.). We hold sales twice a year at our site below the West Racine CVS, and our next (Fall) sale will be the first two weekends in November. Donations for the Sale may be made at any time in the lower lobby at the foot of the stairs (or take the elevator).

Joyce Gregg

Chair, AAUW Book Sale Committee

