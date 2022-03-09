Gregg: Ballot drop boxes

A recent Journal Times editorial argued that drop boxes are not needed — that we got along fine before them.

Well, we also got along before refrigerators and cruise control.

An important part of our nation’s story is the expansion of voting rights. Laws that clarify voting procedures are fine, but laws that restrain or restrict voting are not.

As I see it, there are practical positives related to voting. People who vote take greater pride in their country, their community and themselves; they are more likely to follow the news, work and pay taxes, and less likely to engage in behaviors damaging to themselves or others.

Drop boxes can be placed at convenient yet secure locations (such as COP houses or fire stations). They can help some voters safely deliver their ballots.

In our complex world, tools that can facilitate voting, like drop boxes, should be utilized.

Laurence Gregg, Racine

