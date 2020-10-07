 Skip to main content
Greene: COVID fight isn’t just here, it’s everywhere
Greene: COVID fight isn’t just here, it’s everywhere

During these most recent months, the lax treatment of COVID-19 has been obvious with the rising cases reported daily. Americans — our family, neighbors and friends — are contracting this disease and dying in the hospital while those back home are throwing a watch party for the Green Bay Packers game in a crowded living room with 20 other people despite the dangers of doing so. The rate at which the public has become desensitized to this virus is alarming and a legitimate concern.

To those who do show decorum to treat the virus as the threat that it is — thank you. Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Johnson and Congressman Steil, your focus on the pandemic is appreciated more than you know. However, “No matter how successful we are in fighting the threat at home, we will never stop it unless we are fighting it around the world” — Admiral Stavridis and General Zinni (ret). A focus at home must be maintained, yes, but without an adequate response of the virus overseas, it’ll only evolve and soon make its way to the shores of the US.

Combined, a proposed cut to diplomacy and developmental aid and less than 1% of the package being dedicated to international funding to fight the pandemic the U.S. will be slammed with devastating effects before being able to recover from this first round of the pandemic. Please support the International Affairs Budget to combat COVID-19 to keep this virus from re-emerging.

Caroline Greene, Racine

 

