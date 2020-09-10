Grassel: Children of the future

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Children of the future, don't let them bring you down, just 'cause your ma was pearly white, your pa was chocolate brown. With time comes understanding. This world is turnin' round.

"Children of the future, we know we've done you wrong. Just 'cause your pa comes from Tennessee, your ma from Tan Binh dong. Your time will soon be comin', let's hope it don't take long. I hear the voices hummin' we know we've done you wrong.

"Children of the future, I really do believe, although your pa comes from Jordan, your ma from Tel Aviv. We soon will be enlightened, the message we'll receive, a way to live unfrightened, I really do believe."

From Mose Allison.

Jack Grassel, Racine

