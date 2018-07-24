Who is he? What is he? He is out for himself and not the country. He has the world's biggest ego.
After his summit with Putin, we need to know if Putin has something on Trump that we don't know about. Putin is a very clever former KGB officer. He always comes on like he is smaller than anyone else.
You are for us, not for yourself. Shut up or give the job to someone else.
John Grant
Racine
