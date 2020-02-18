Grahs: Vote for candidates that support paid leave

The United States is embarrassingly behind almost every other country when it comes to paid leave legislation, and in the upcoming election we need to prioritize a candidate who is committed to helping us catch up.

Current Wisconsin and Federal laws allow workers to take up to 12 weeks of job-protected leave through the Family and Medical Leave Act, but this leave is unpaid -- meaning that workers are often forced to make a difficult choice between caring for their family and their economic security.

A paid leave insurance fund could combine employee and employer contributions to allow workers time off to care for themselves or their family during a time of illness, or after the birth or adoption of a new child. Paid leave insurance has already been passed in several states and has widespread public support among both Democrat and Republican voters.

Paid leave is particularly important for women and people of color who are more likely to be in lower paying jobs and not have the ability to take unpaid time off.

All of us get sick, and at some point in our lives, everyone needs time off to care for themselves or their family. During a time when our country feels more divided than ever, prioritizing family should be something that all of us can get behind.

Meghan Grahs, Milwaukee

