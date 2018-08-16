As I traveled west on Plank Road (Highway) across Highway 45 in Racine County to visit my daughter to the hospital, I got a surprise. An officer stopped and gave me a citation for driving in a construction zone. I truly did not realize I was committing a crime, as I live nearby on Plank road. The cost —over $200. This senior citizen objects.
When I have to travel east to Racine, I am subjected to heavy duty working construction, pretty frightening and quite frankly, I feel a dangerous area. Westerly, there's no construction going on over the Highway 45 intersection.
Either way, I feel persecuted unjustly, and I'm thinking several other folks feel the same. I wonder where is all the money going for these accusations of wrongdoing? I'm hopeful its to help hungry folks in our county or our many homeless veterans.
Carolyn Graf
Union Grove
You should not have gotten a ticket! you should have printed the sheriffs name... there is one OUT of control ticket writer out there for sure...he needs to be reigned in..
