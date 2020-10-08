Grady: With Coney Barrett, health care is at risk

Repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) is at risk again and repeal will impact all Americans—even those with employer based insurance or Medicare. The ACA has provided many benefits to Americans for the past 10+ years requiring:

Coverage of people with pre-existing conditions;

Coverage of adult dependents to age 26;

Extended healthcare insurance coverage to the uninsured;

Provision for Medicaid expansion (Wisconsin chose not to expand Medicaid.);

Insurers prohibited from dropping someone related to illness or job loss;

Elimination of Lifetime caps;

The Supreme Court will be hearing the case California v Texas this November after the election. California represents 21 states, plus 6 amicus states (support ACA) and the US Congress to defend the ACA. Texas represents 18 Republican states plus 2 individuals to repeal the ACA. In the middle of a pandemic, the Trump Administration is siding with Texas led Republican states to repeal the ACA. Trump & the Republicans have no healthcare replacement plan. People who rely on the ACA Marketplace for their healthcare insurance will be left without access to health care. Everyone will lose critical benefits.