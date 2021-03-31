Gracey: What about my right to be safe?

I am sick and tired of hearing people crow about Second Amendment rights to carry arms as the nation grapples with the epidemic of mass shootings and gun violence. What about the right to be safe when you’re at the grocery store, church, restaurant, movie theater or concert? Just out in public?

Robin Vos is an idiot to say that there is nothing to be done except arrest shooters after the fact. Do your job. Implement some common sense gun measures. And don’t tell me we’ll be safer if more people carry guns when they go out of their homes. The number of shootings that are stopped because “good guys” are carrying guns is minuscule.

I own guns. I keep them in my home, use them for hunting. But I don’t take them out to public places. It took many years for the nation to realize how deadly second-hand cigarette smoke was. Smoking was limited to protect the rights of the nonsmokers from contracting deadly diseases. When will my rights to be safe from deadly gun violence in public places be similarly recognized? Lawmakers, do something.

Debbie Gracey, Waterford

