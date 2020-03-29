Gracey: Johnson needs to get his priorities straight
0 comments

Gracey: Johnson needs to get his priorities straight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I just read the interview U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson gave to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17 and I think he’s a bleeping idiot. He thinks there’s a bright side to 97 of 100 people surviving COVID-19?

Well that’s a lot of bodies piling up in the 3% not surviving. He says we need to keep an eye on the overall economy? He needs to make sure the essential businesses that support healthcare, healthcare supplies, food and medicines get priority. He needs to make sure these types of businesses have the healthy workers and raw materials that we all need.

I say to Ron Johnson, “Get your priorities straight man. Or get out of the way of the government leaders that are truly trying to protect us.”

Deborah Gracey, Waterford

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Huber: Shelter in place

We’re treating the COVID-19 virus like the plague, which is fine, because it could become the plague if not attacked and routed out. I applaud…

Letters

Olsen: Undeniable obsession

According to Vocabulary.com, “An obsession with something is an unhealthy, extreme interest in it. When someone is obsessed, they’ve lost cont…

Letters

Wagner: Climate change warrior

If you support the cause, go to the rallies, contact your politicians and actively discuss the topic, you may be a climate change warrior. I w…

Letters

Eggert: Three cheers for Costco

Three cheers for Costco. I visited the Pleasant Prairie store this week. So disappointed with the absence of free samples, I asked the cashier…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News