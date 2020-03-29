Gracey: Johnson needs to get his priorities straight

I just read the interview U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson gave to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17 and I think he’s a bleeping idiot. He thinks there’s a bright side to 97 of 100 people surviving COVID-19?
You have free articles remaining.
Well that’s a lot of bodies piling up in the 3% not surviving. He says we need to keep an eye on the overall economy? He needs to make sure the essential businesses that support healthcare, healthcare supplies, food and medicines get priority. He needs to make sure these types of businesses have the healthy workers and raw materials that we all need.
I say to Ron Johnson, “Get your priorities straight man. Or get out of the way of the government leaders that are truly trying to protect us.”
Deborah Gracey, Waterford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!