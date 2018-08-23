My favorite store has left the building, or will soon, along with many wonderful, longtime Boston Store employees. Among them, Terry and Branden in Estee Lauder, Lil in Lancome, Linda and Melissa in shoes, Denise in women's apparel, Ben in menswear, and managers Sharon and Lisa, everywhere.
Good luck. You will be missed.
Barb Grabowski
Caledonia
