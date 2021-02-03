 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gonzalez: Why no masks?
1 comment

Gonzalez: Why no masks?

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

I am concerned about the fact that in the Racine County Jail the inmates don't have masks to wear. When they are confined in their cells, there is no way they can keep 6 feet of distance between them without a mask to wear.

Ana Gonzalez, Racine

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Radke: A wake-up call

As a little boy I heard "A day that will live in infamy" spoken by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt as our fleet burned in Pearl Harbor. No…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News