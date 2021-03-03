Gonzalez: How about some diversity in ideas?

My family and I came to this country legally from Mexico. We struggled with low paying jobs, worked very hard and eventually realized the American dream. A little restaurant and a home of our own. Two of our sons proudly served in the military because they loved this wonderful country as our whole family does.

Dr. Fauci, the highest paid Washington employee, brags that people flying from other countries into America must be tested for COVID-19 to keep us safe while President Biden is encouraging illegal immigrants by the thousands to enter our country. ICE officers cannot do their jobs. Think of it — 3,000 undocumented people coming every day. From a health aspect alone, it's insane. At the same time prisoners are being released by the thousands.

Now we have one party in charge of everything and they are making orders like dictators to control the regular citizens. It's all about power and control. Our freedom of speech is being silenced, and history is being altered before our very eyes.

How about some diversity in ideas?

Proud American.

Maria C. Gonzalez, Racine

