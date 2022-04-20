Golebiowski: Most powerful entity on earth

This weekend across Poland there will be a remembrance of the Katyn Forest Massacre in 1940 during World War II and there is a lesson here for all free peoples everywhere. Sadly, there is nothing new in Russia slaughtering people (22,000 of the country’s best and brightest); the lesson lies in the coverup.

Russia blamed the Germans and that lie was part of the official story line in the government controlled media for decades and the truth was covered up for 70 years until 2010. Safe in the States, I was taught the truth long before my cousins living there. For many years, Katyn was not a safe topic for public discussion.

It’s easy to lie when you control the media and we must not tolerate it no matter whose party is in power, yours or mine. We should heed the words of Malcolm X: “The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.”

We will probably never know exactly what happened on April 10, 2010, except that a plane carrying 96 members of the Polish elite headed to a commemorative ceremony for Katyn crashed in Russia with no survivors. Among them was the last President of Poland-in-Exile.

Beware Moscow apologies (przeprosiny moskiewskie).

Joseph Golebiowski, Mount Pleasant

