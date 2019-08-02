{{featured_button_text}}

I love my country and I'm angry at the hateful words and actions directed at immigrants coming from Latin American countries. Yes it is possible to love your country and be critical of certain actions.

I agree that our immigration policy needs to be studied and revamped but right now the immediate need is to humanely treat those who are here. 

I was taught that we are to welcome the stranger and feed the hungry. Do human laws now trump God's laws? I think not.

We should not forget that families have been separated and children taken from their parents. These are our sisters and brothers who are hurting and it's not the time to make judgments but to respond to human needs.

Kathy Godlewski

Mount Pleasant 

