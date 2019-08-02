I love my country and I'm angry at the hateful words and actions directed at immigrants coming from Latin American countries. Yes it is possible to love your country and be critical of certain actions.
I agree that our immigration policy needs to be studied and revamped but right now the immediate need is to humanely treat those who are here.
I was taught that we are to welcome the stranger and feed the hungry. Do human laws now trump God's laws? I think not.
We should not forget that families have been separated and children taken from their parents. These are our sisters and brothers who are hurting and it's not the time to make judgments but to respond to human needs.
Kathy Godlewski
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.