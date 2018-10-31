Try 1 month for 99¢

While you are thinking of how you’ll be voting, please keep these words by The Rev. William Sloane Coffin in mind.

“Hardly anyone in the world believes territorial discrimination to be as evil as racial or religious discrimination. But it is. Nationalism, at the expense of another nation, is just as wicked as racism at the expense of another race. In other words, good patriots are not nationalists. A nationalist is a bad patriot.”

Amen to that.

Kathy Godlewski, Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments