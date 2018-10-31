While you are thinking of how you’ll be voting, please keep these words by The Rev. William Sloane Coffin in mind.
“Hardly anyone in the world believes territorial discrimination to be as evil as racial or religious discrimination. But it is. Nationalism, at the expense of another nation, is just as wicked as racism at the expense of another race. In other words, good patriots are not nationalists. A nationalist is a bad patriot.”
Amen to that.
Kathy Godlewski, Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Is Kathy calling a desire to enforce immigration laws "Nationalism"?
I'm betting that she is even though it's not.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.