Gnatkowski: Negligent to not mandate masks

To Whom It May Concern,

As a citizen of Racine County I am becoming increasingly uncomfortable and disappointed with the lack of regulations and enforcement when it comes to wearing masks in public spaces.

As a graduate student studying social work it is my responsibility to act within the social work code of ethics. This includes my responsibility to be competent on various situations in order to keep everyone safe and comfortable.

Currently, our county is not acting with any amount of competence. We are ignoring the spike of COVID-19 cases in the area and the scientific facts from the Center of Disease Control that emphasizes the importance of wearing a mask in public places.

We need to follow the lead of our neighboring communities such as Dane County and Milwaukee. We need to make mask wearing mandatory in public places. Mask wearing is not for the benefit of the individual but for the greater good of society.

COVID-19 symptoms lay dormant on average for fourteen days. That means fourteen days of unknowingly infecting the things and people around you. Knowing these extremely basic facts about COVID-19 alone should express the need for a mask wearing requirement.