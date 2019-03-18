Donald Trump and his administration are rushing a process to sell off land in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to the highest bidder and allow oil drilling in one of the last remaining wildernesses in the United States. I don't understand why the prospect of oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge is even being considered — it's a wildlife refuge. No oil drilling or other human-made disruptions allowed!
Is the oil really needed in light of, for instance, all the drivers that let their vehicles idle so profligately? Need to text? Step one: pull over. Step two: turn off your car! Minneapolis has an ordinance against idling: "No owner or operator of a vehicle shall cause or permit vehicles covered by this chapter to idle for more than five minutes in any sixty-minute period..." Exceptions are allowed such as being stuck in traffic.
In general, 10 seconds of idling uses more fuel than restarting the car. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, warming up a car’s engine in winter needs no more than 30 seconds. Driving a vehicle cuts warm-up time in half, and idling is harder on the engine than driving. And an idling car gets precisely zero miles per gallon.
Even if you are so insensate as to think we are not causing climate change with most all of us 7 billion humans burning fossil fuels, at least you'll save money when you turn off your car.
Mark Giese
Mount Pleasant
