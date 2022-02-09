Giese: Where is the money coming from?

The Pentagon Inspector General’s office has uncovered more than 100 overcharges by contractor TransDigm alone, totaling $20.8 million. Where are we going to get the money for that?

The overpriced plastic toilet seat covers that cost $640 in the 1980s now cost $10,000. Where are we going to get the money for that?

Paying $2,286 for a landing gear that should have cost $10. Where are we going to get the money for that?

$8,124 for a bevel gear that should have cost $445. Where are we going to get the money for that?

The Pentagon plans to buy more than 2,400 F-35 planes. DoD found 800 unresolved defects in the plane. Where are we going to get the money for that, Tammy Baldwin?

The high-tech helmet for flying them costs $400,000 each. Where are we going to get the money for that?

An F-35 costs $38,000 an hour to fly. Where are we going to get the money for that?

Spending eight times on “defense” what Russia spends. Where are we going to get the money for that?

Except for China and Russia, the U.S. acts like its sphere of influence is the entire globe (Ukraine!, markets!), with more than 750 military bases. Where are we going to get the money for that?

Aircraft carriers cost up to $13 billion each. Where are we going to get the money for that?

A massive nuclear arsenal. Where are we going to get the money for that?

Mark M. Giese, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0