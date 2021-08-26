Giese: Turn the engine off

When it comes to recycling aluminum cans in the airline industry, a 2010 report cites this statistic from the Natural Resources Defense Council: Airlines in the U.S. throw away enough aluminum cans every year to build 58 new Boeing 747s.

Let us hope that 11 years later, they have improved. However, this is not encouraging: In 2019, the overall U.S. recycling rate for aluminum cans was just below 50%, according to an industry group.

And then I frequently find as I bicycle around town (and see all kinds of littered cans — and all kinds of litter), vehicles idling, getting precisely zero miles per gallon, needlessly burning up a fossil fuel which the U.S. only fights wars for killing people by the very many thousands not to mention adding to the climate change problem with its wildfires, polar vortexes, more virulent storms, sea level rise, wildlife habitat destruction, etc.

Climate change denialists: Please note the the unaudited department that spends 50% of your federal tax dollars is concerned with climate change. That would be the Department of Defense which is a major contributor to the climate problem.