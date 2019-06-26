Some notes on Iran:
Iran is nowhere near the United States, has no ability to attack the United States, has not threatened to attack the United States, has not seemed to ever tell us what specifically made it so horrible.
Iran had agreed to extreme inspections never agreed to by any other country. What's so terrible about that? Note that Israel has nuclear weapons.
The fact that Iran has a deeply flawed government is not a justification. Almost every nation on earth has a deeply flawed government including the United States. Electoral College, anyone?
Why doesn't the U.S. step aside for a change and let the United Nations handle things? Isn't that what the UN is for?
Mark Giese
Mount Pleasant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.