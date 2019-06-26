{{featured_button_text}}

Some notes on Iran:

Iran is nowhere near the United States, has no ability to attack the United States, has not threatened to attack the United States, has not seemed to ever tell us what specifically made it so horrible.

Iran had agreed to extreme inspections never agreed to by any other country. What's so terrible about that? Note that Israel has nuclear weapons.

The fact that Iran has a deeply flawed government is not a justification. Almost every nation on earth has a deeply flawed government including the United States. Electoral College, anyone?

Why doesn't the U.S. step aside for a change and let the United Nations handle things? Isn't that what the UN is for? 

Mark Giese

Mount Pleasant 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments