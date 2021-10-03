Giese: Spending on 'defense'

The Project on Government Oversight informs us concerning U.S. spending on “defense:”

“...The overpriced plastic toilet seat covers that cost $640 in the 1980s now cost $10,000. While TransDigm became appropriately infamous for charging profit margins as high as 4,000%, other contractors regularly engage in similar practices to take advantage of taxpayers: Reports from the Department of Defense inspector general show the department paid excessive amounts for spare parts from Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and other top defense contractors. Overcharges to the government have included paying $2,286 for a landing gear that should have cost $10; $71 for a pin that should have cost less than a nickel; and $8,124 for a bevel gear that should have cost $445....”

The Department of "Defense" is not audited. By federal law it is supposed to be.

We taxpayers are literally giving money away to outfits which already have plenty of it when Congress throws money at the Pentagon.

Biden hiked the budget even further over that of Trump. The Pentagon budget is rarely significantly cut, but programs to help (not kill) people are always the first to be cut.

Eisenhower warned us about the military-industrial complex 60 years ago and essentially nothing has been done.