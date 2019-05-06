Try 3 months for $3

In 2000, even though he won the popular vote for president, Al Gore and his supporters were supposed to just take the flukey Electoral College result and "get over it." Now, in Wisconsin, the shoe is on the other foot, when Walker lost reelection and with no democracy-thwarting Electoral College to blame.

As the Republicans gerrymandered themselves into power and power has a tendency to corrupt, first came the lame duck session to strip the incoming governor of powers and now, as Sen. Wirch informs us in his April 30 letter here, the Republicans are refusing to even hold a vote on confirmation of Evers’ cabinet appointees, such as Peter Barca for the secretary of the State Department of Revenue.

Wisconsin Republicans, how about you now take your own medicine and get over it?

Mark Giese

Mount Pleasant

