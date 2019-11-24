Giese: Republicans should support impeachment

I don't see why the Republicans don't join the Democrats to impeach and convict Trump because then they would have a President Pence. Don't they like him? As for the Democrats, they seem to be able to focus on only one impeachable offense at a time when, for instance, Trump was impeachable from day one over emoluments.
There are 25 proposed articles of impeachment here:
- Violation of Constitution on Domestic Emoluments
- Violation of Constitution on Foreign Emoluments
- Incitement of Violence
- Interference With Voting Rights
- Discrimination Based On Religion
- Illegal War
- Illegal Threat of Nuclear War
- Abuse of Pardon Power
- Obstruction of Justice
- Politicizing Prosecutions
- Collusion Against the United States with a Foreign Government
- Failure to Reasonably Prepare for or Respond to Hurricanes Harvey and Maria
- Separating Children and Infants from Families
- Illegally Attempting to Influence an Election
- Tax Fraud and Public Misrepresentation
- Assaulting Freedom of the Press
- Supporting a Coup in Venezuela
- Unconstitutional Declaration of Emergency
- Instructing Border Patrol to Violate the Law
- Refusal to Comply With Subpoenas
- Declaration of Emergency Without Basis In Order to Violate the Will of Congress
- Illegal Proliferation of Nuclear Technology
- Illegally Removing the United States from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
- Seeking to Use Foreign Governments' Resources Against Political Rivals
- Refusal to Comply with Impeachment Inquiry
As for Biden's son, he may have done nothing illegal, but what would Democrats think if Trump managed to pull off a coup in Venezuela and a son of Pence then took a lucrative job there?
Mark Giese, Mount Pleasant