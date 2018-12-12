Lincoln said, to test a person's character, give him/her power.
Republicans in Wisconsin are vividly demonstrating their lack of character with the lame duck session bills to take power away from the elected governor and attorney general.
In addition to their voter suppression and gerrymandering, this latest continues to demonstrate they don't really believe in democracy.
In a putative democracy, these actions make them unworthy to govern.
As I write this, Governor Walker can still do the right thing by looking to his Republican forebear, Lincoln, for character guidance and vetoing these measures.
At the national level, the Democrats have gained some power by winning the House.
It will be interesting to see if they exercise it by impeaching Trump.
Pelosi's record in this regard ("Impeachment [of George W. Bush] is off the table") is not encouraging.
At this link are 15 proposed articles of impeachment none of which involves the Democrats' Russia obsession: https://rootsaction.org/trump-articles-of-impeachment.
Just what the anonymous op-ed writer described awhile back means there should be hearings since what it described in terms of handling Trump is not constitutional as would be impeachment or invoking the 25th amendment.
We live in interesting times.
Mark M. Giese, Mount Pleasant
